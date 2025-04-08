Hidden Michigan Launch Pad Once Sent Rockets to Space

Did you know there is a hidden rocket launch pad in Michigan's Upper Peninsula? Did you know that NASA once operated here?

Back before billionaires were blowing up rockets for fun, NASA partnered with the University of Michigan to launch rockets into space to collect meteorological data, according to Upper Michigan's Source.

The Keweenaw Rocket Range is an isolated launch pad located in the U.S. state of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. It was used between 1964 and 1971 for launching rockets for meteorological data collection.

You can find this old launch pad site if you take a 30-minute drive East from Michigan's northernmost tip, Copper Harbor. Warning: it's not a smooth drive. An all-terrain vehicle like a Jeep wouldn't hurt.

You can see how secluded this site is in the Google Maps picture below.

The Nike Apache rocket was one of the large rockets that launched from this site. The Nike Apache weighed in at 1,700 pounds and stood nearly 30 feet high. This rocket reached an altitude of about 100 miles, according to the Exploring Off the Beaten Path Blog.

There's not much left of the launch pad itself. However, the Keweenaw Rocket Launch Site is accessible to the public and has a memorial marker, as seen in the IG photo below, that reads,

The state of Michigan established a rocket range on this site which was used from 1964-1971. Michigan's first rocket to enter space was launched from this site on Jan 29, 1971. In tribute to the historic work done in the field of rocketry, this memorial stone was placed in the summer of 2000 by GT, FFRC, and NASA.

