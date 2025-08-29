This weekend is shaping up to be a dream for anyone with outdoor plans. Picture sunshine, cookouts, and some serious relaxation time.

We have a picture-perfect Holiday weekend on tap. If you're planning on having a family cookout or chilling on the lake, you're going to love the weather.

Most of Southwest Michigan will see lots of sunshine, along with mildly warm afternoon temperatures, followed by surprisingly cool overnight lows.

Scroll down to see the full weather forecast for the weekend of Friday, August 29th, 2025, through Monday, September 1st, 2025, for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties.

Calhoun County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 68.

Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 42.

Saturday: Sunny. High 74.

Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 48.

Sunday: Sunny. High 77.

Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 49.

Labor Day: Sunny. High 78.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Cloudy skies. High 68.

Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 42.

Saturday: Sunny. High 74.

Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 48.

Sunday: Sunny. High 77.

Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 50.

Labor Day: Sunny. High 78.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 67.

Friday Night: Clear skies. Low 47.

Saturday: Sunny. High 71.

Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 52.

Sunday: Sunny. High 75.

Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.

Labor Day: Sunny. High 76.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Southwest Michigan Weekend Weather Summary:

