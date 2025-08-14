Underneath our feet, there's a hidden world of tunnels in Michigan just waiting to be talked about. Let’s dig into these local secrets.

From Kalamazoo to Detroit, there is a surprising number of hidden tunnel systems throughout Michigan.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend exploring abandoned areas as they could be unsafe. We also do not encourage anyone to trespass onto private property.

The fact that Michigan has so many tunnels is fascinating. Some of them are for private business or personal use, while others are completely abandoned.

Tunnels in Kalamazoo

A pair of self-proclaimed Paranormal Investigators/Urban Explorers who go by Ghost-N on YouTube and Facebook posted a breathtaking video of a hidden tunnel system in Kalamazoo back in 2020. It's unclear where the entrance is, but I'm wondering if this is part of the tunnel between the old State Hospital and the Oakland Drive campus.

Hidden Tunnel in Kalamazoo, Michigan Ghost-N on YouTube loading...

There are rumors of tunnels connecting dozens of buildings in the Vine neighborhood, as well as tunnels connecting the Nazareth buildings. Due to a lack of snow removal in the winter months, people allegedly used tunnels to get around back in the day. Most of these tunnels are long gone by now.

Hidden Tunnels in Kalamazoo Ghost-N on YouTube loading...

Tunnels in Grand Rapids

There are hotels and office buildings connected by a small tunnel system in Grand Rapids that was created in the 1960s, according to MLive.

Tunnels near Albion

As new highway systems were created in the past, tunnels became necessary. Highways split up farmland or made it difficult for pedestrians to walk to work or school. There are very few of these old pedestrian tunnels under highways left, as they are likely unsafe after many decades of neglect. The ones that do exist, like this one near Albion, are bolted shut.

Tunnel under highway near Albion photo courtesy of Steve Mills loading...

Tunnels in Detroit

Pedestrians were getting hit by vehicles in large numbers, causing the deaths of numerous people in the 1920s. Nearly 100 children were killed in 1924 alone. A substantial pedestrian tunnel system was created in the 1920s to dramatically cut down the number of injuries and deaths. The tunnel system is no longer around, but it was effective in saving lives nearly 100 years ago.

Detroit abandoned pedestrian tunnel entrance Google Maps loading...

Did you know that Michigan is home to the first tunnels in the world that connected two countries? Click here for the full story.

Tunnel Found Under Home: Marysville, 2024