15 Things You Should Never Flush in Michigan, Even If The Label Says You Can

15 Things You Should Never Flush in Michigan, Even If The Label Says You Can

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

Most people know not to flush a diaper, but dental floss? That one surprises a lot of folks, and plumbers see it cause real damage all the time.

It seems obvious that we shouldn't flush just anything down the toilet. However, I am surprised by a few of the items on this list.

We compiled a list of 15 items that you should not flush from several sources, like PlumbWorld, Castle, and AskHRGreen.

15 Items You Should Not Flush Down Your Toilet in Michigan

Wipes

Don't Flush Wipes
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If you don't have a bidet and use wipes to keep clean, I respect you. However, even "flushable" wipes can cause clogging.

 

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Diapers

Don't Flush Diapers
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There are no flushable diapers.  Flushing any kind of diaper can cause massive sewage backups into your home.

 

Paper Towels and Tissues

Don't Flush Paper Towels or Tissues
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Toilet paper is designed to break down in water. Paper towels and tissues were created to be more durable and will clog your system.

 

Cigarette Butts

Don't Flush Cigarette Butts
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Flushing cigarette butts can spread harmful chemicals and clog your plumbing.

 

 

Feminine Hygiene Products

Don't Flush Feminine Hygiene Products
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Tampons, pads, and applicators will not dissolve and can wreak havoc on your plumbing.

 

Food Scraps

Don't Flush Food
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Any type and quantity of food is harmful to your plumbing system.

 

Dental Floss

Don't Flush Dental Floss
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Floss gets tangled inside pipes and creates blockages.

 

Gum

Don't Flush Gum
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Gum not only sticks to the pipes and collects debris, but it also will not break down.

 

Medications

Don't Flush Medications
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Flushing medications can be incredibly harmful to the environment and the drinking water system.

 

Cat Litter

Don't Flush Cat Litter
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"Flushable" cat litter is a myth.  Sure, it will flush. But then, it will likely cause a huge clog.

 

Cotton Swabs and Pads

Don't Flush Cotton Swabs or Pads
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Just throw these in the trash.  They will clog your toilet with a quickness.

 

Plastic Items

Don't Flush Plastic Items
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This should go without saying.

 

Household Chemicals

Don't Flush Cleaning Products
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The chemicals in cleaning products can be hazardous and should not be flushed.

 

Condoms

Don't Flush Condoms
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If condoms could break down in water, they wouldn't be very effective. Do not flush them.

 

Other

Don't flush these items in Michigan
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If it's not human waste or toilet paper, it should not go in your toilet.

 

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