Most people know not to flush a diaper, but dental floss? That one surprises a lot of folks, and plumbers see it cause real damage all the time.

It seems obvious that we shouldn't flush just anything down the toilet. However, I am surprised by a few of the items on this list.

We compiled a list of 15 items that you should not flush from several sources, like PlumbWorld, Castle, and AskHRGreen.

15 Items You Should Not Flush Down Your Toilet in Michigan

Wipes

Canva Don't Flush Wipes

If you don't have a bidet and use wipes to keep clean, I respect you. However, even "flushable" wipes can cause clogging.

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Diapers

Canva Don't Flush Diapers

There are no flushable diapers. Flushing any kind of diaper can cause massive sewage backups into your home.

Paper Towels and Tissues

Canva Don't Flush Paper Towels or Tissues

Toilet paper is designed to break down in water. Paper towels and tissues were created to be more durable and will clog your system.

Cigarette Butts

Canva Don't Flush Cigarette Butts

Flushing cigarette butts can spread harmful chemicals and clog your plumbing.

Read More: Michigan Residents Urged to Check For Recalled Allergy Tablets

Read More: Michigan Residents Urged to Check For Recalled Allergy Tablets

Feminine Hygiene Products

Canva Don't Flush Feminine Hygiene Products

Tampons, pads, and applicators will not dissolve and can wreak havoc on your plumbing.

Food Scraps

Canva Don't Flush Food

Any type and quantity of food is harmful to your plumbing system.

Dental Floss

Canva Don't Flush Dental Floss

Floss gets tangled inside pipes and creates blockages.

Gum

Canva Don't Flush Gum

Gum not only sticks to the pipes and collects debris, but it also will not break down.

Medications

Canva Don't Flush Medications

Flushing medications can be incredibly harmful to the environment and the drinking water system.

Cat Litter

Canva Don't Flush Cat Litter

"Flushable" cat litter is a myth. Sure, it will flush. But then, it will likely cause a huge clog.

Cotton Swabs and Pads

Canva Don't Flush Cotton Swabs or Pads

Just throw these in the trash. They will clog your toilet with a quickness.

Plastic Items

Canva Don't Flush Plastic Items

This should go without saying.

Household Chemicals

Canva Don't Flush Cleaning Products

The chemicals in cleaning products can be hazardous and should not be flushed.

Condoms

Canva Don't Flush Condoms

If condoms could break down in water, they wouldn't be very effective. Do not flush them.

Other

Canva Don't flush these items in Michigan

If it's not human waste or toilet paper, it should not go in your toilet.

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