Due to severe weather expected in West Michigan over the weekend, event organizers in Allegan have made the difficult decision to postpone the annual Pride celebration on the riverfront.

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Allegan Pride Postponed After Rainy Forecast

Now in its fourth year, Allegan, Out Loud! was originally scheduled for Saturday, August 1, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at its traditional home on the downtown riverfront plaza. Sadly, just a day before the event was supposed to take place, organizers say they've made the tough decision to postpone and reschedule the event due to the likelihood of severe weather:

Due to a 100% chance of rain all day and no backup facility, we’ve made the tough call to postpone tomorrow’s event. We’re heartbroken to delay the show we’ve worked so hard to put on, but safety and weather won’t allow it. -- Allegan, Speak Up via Facebook

While Pride Month is typically celebrated throughout the month of June, there's only so much celebrating you can do within 30 days. That's why you'll often see Pride celebrations taking place outside the month of June, such is the case in Allegan.

Downtown Allegan Riverfront - Google Maps Downtown Allegan Riverfront

As of this writing, the forecast for the first weekend of August calls for a significant chance of storms on throughout Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday.

While this definitely isn't the update we wanted to hear, it's better than a soggy celebration! The folks behind Allegan, Out Loud! say they're hoping to announce a new date for the event in the near future, so be sure to keep an eye on their social media page.

Guide to Major Michigan Pride Events For 2026 Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon