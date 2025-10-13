Michigan Shoppers Should Be Aware Of Frozen Spinach Recalled For Listeria

It has become a common occurrence for us to find out that a product that we have purchased has been recalled. Sometimes its a physical product like a toy or heated blanket that you can return, other times its a food item and you'll be lucky if you haven't already eaten the unsafe product. Unfortunately, this is the recall filled world we live in now.

Every time we turn around there is a new recall to be aware of whether it's something going wrong with one of our vehicles, a small toy has been recalled for choking hazards, or a food item being recalled for a dangerous bacterium or a food allergen that was missed. Either way, in my opinion there should be harsher restrictions and better vetting procedures for companies rather than a hindsight recall process.

At the end of the day, I don't get to make those decisions, but I do get to tell you that there's a recall out for frozen spinach in not only Michigan but the entire country. The spinach was placed on recall for containing listeria although no illnesses have been reported from the products yet.

Have You Brought Frozen Spinach Recently?

News Center Maine reports:

Minnesota-based manufacturer Sno Pac Foods issued a recall for 35-pound boxes of Del Mar Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and 10-ounce bags of Sno Pac Organic Frozen Spinach after a bulk case of spinach from the company's supplier tested positive for Listeria. According to the Food and Drug Administration recall notice, the frozen spinach products were sold and distributed nationwide.

The following lot codes and best-by dates can identify the 10-ounce bags:

SPM1.190.5 with best by 7/9/27

SPC1.160.5 with best by 6/9/27

SPC2.160.5 with best by 6/9/27

SPM1.097.5 with best by 4/7/27. The recalled 35-pound boxes have an expiration date of Jan. 1, 2027. It includes the following lot codes: 250107A

250107B

250107C

250107D

2501071

2501073

Read More: Michigan BMW Drivers Should Be Aware Of New Recall

As always, if you have the recalled products in your possession, you should either throw them away immediately or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.