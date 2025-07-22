Michigan Drivers Break This Common Law Often

There are dozens of laws in place for people who are driving and operating motor vehicles and rightfully so as one small miscue could cause serious injury or even death to the driver, passengers, someone in another vehicle or bystander. Driving is one of the most dangerous things we do as humans on a daily basis.

Get our free mobile app

Accidents are one of the leading causes of death in the United States and many of them are avoidable but regardless they still happen at an alarming rate. That's why the government has placed several laws into place to make the roadways as safe as possible for everyone traveling in all fashions. Although the rules are there, let's be honest, we don't all follow them to a T.

For example, many people look at the speed limit as a suggestion, we see people ignore no turn on red or no U turn here signs all the time and failing to use these turn signals. One thing these all have in common other than being illegal is that they place a lot of people in harm's way. These are issues we see on the roads in Michigan every day, but there is one common law broken on a daily basis.

Are You A Michigan Driver That Rolls Through Stop Signs?

Every day, drivers in Michigan and all over the road are breaking a common driving law that they don't think twice about. We all know that we're supposed to come to a stop when we see the red octagon with the four-letter word in the center. The thing is, the law says that we are supposed to come to a complete stop.

Unfortunately, many drivers in the Mitten state don't quite do that, which is against the law. Not coming to a complete stop when approaching a stop sign and then proceeding through the intersection is known as a rolling stop. This action can get you a ticket which could lead to fines and infraction points on your license.

Read More: Kalamazoo Cars In The Corner Vineyard Assisted Living

Read More: Kalamazoo Cars In The Corner Vineyard Assisted Living

An article on living.alot.com reports:

Ah, the good ol' California Roll, and no, we're not talking about sushi. It's that graceful art of slowing down juuuust enough at a stop sign to pretend you've stopped, then cruising right through. Because who has time for full stops these days? Those extra two seconds of being completely stationary might throw off your entire schedule. And pedestrians? They love playing "Will They or Won't They Stop" as they try to cross the street. Keep rolling, my friend – I'm sure those pesky traffic laws were just made for less talented drivers than yourself.

While we all think that we won't be pulled over for rolling through the stop sign, it's very much a possibility because that is 100% illegal in Michigan, so think twice and make a complete stop.