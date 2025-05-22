Michigan Counties at Most Risk of Tornado Damage in 2025

Tornado season is taking a surprising turn this year, with Michigan seeing more twisters than usual. The numbers are hard to wrap your head around. Let's look at the counties with the highest risk for major damage.

You've likely seen or heard about more tornadoes this year than ever. Are there more tornadoes, or is the media covering extreme weather more? It turns out we experiencing far more tornadoes than usual in Michigan and the United States.

According to the National Weather Service, by mid-May, we would normally have around 600 tornadoes in the United States. So far, over 850 tornadoes have been confirmed this year. Michigan has experienced 27 tornadoes so far this year. The annual average for Michigan is 15.5. Those numbers are staggering.

A few weeks ago, Homegnome.com published a study ranking counties in the United States by the highest risk of tornado damage in 2025. Of the 950 counties they covered, Michigan showed up 34 times. Here's how they came up with their findings.

Using FEMA data, we analyzed nearly 950 counties with moderate to very high tornado risk. We considered six key factors, including tornado frequency, expected annual losses, average home age, and whether local building codes account for tornado resilience.

You can see the rankings of all 950 U.S. counties by tapping here.

Last year, the United States had more tornadoes than any other year over the past quarter of a century. 2025 just might be 2024. Experts are expanding what we know as tornado alley from 7 states to 15 states and portions of 4 others.

