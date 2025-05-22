Indiana has already doubled the state's annual tornado average and will likely get many more this year. Here are the counties at the highest risk of major tornado damage.

According to the National Weather Service, Indiana has had an average of 22 tornadoes a year over the last 75 years. Indiana has experienced over double the average by mid-May, with 48 confirmed tornadoes so far, according to WTHR. At this point in May, the United States would normally have around 600 tornadoes. So far, over 850 tornadoes have been confirmed this year.

Get our free mobile app

A whopping 42 Indiana counties showed up out of 950 counties in the U.S. in a study ranking risk of tornado damage in 2025. The study that was published a few weeks ago by Homegnome.com is eye-opening, to say the least. But, how did they come up with their findings?

Using FEMA data, we analyzed nearly 950 counties with moderate to very high tornado risk. We considered six key factors, including tornado frequency, expected annual losses, average home age, and whether local building codes account for tornado resilience.

Michigan Counties at Most Risk of Tornado Damage in 2025

Michigan Counties at Most Risk of Tornado Damage in 2025

20 Indiana Counties at Most Risk of Tornado Damage in 2025 Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall, Canva and HomeGnome.com

Tap here to see the full list of 950 counties and their rankings.

Warning: Deadly Invasive Asian Ants Now Confirmed in Indiana

Warning: Deadly Invasive Asian Ants Now Confirmed in Indiana

The United States had more tornadoes last year than at any other time over the last 25 years. This year is on track to beat 2024. Experts are expanding what we know as tornado alley from 7 states to 15 states, which now includes the Hoosier State.

READ MORE: Michigan’s Number 1 Cause Of Death Revealed