Popular Condiment Recalled in Michigan Over Wood Particles

As the list of food recalls keeps growing longer in Michigan and across the nation, I feel like the bizarre reason behind the recall is one we keep hearing more of.

Wood?!

I don't know about you but when I hear about a food recall things like salmonella and listeria come to mind not foreign objects in my food! Does anyone else think we're hearing more about rocks and wood being found in our food?

The latest recall is affecting Costco shoppers in Michigan, Ohio, California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. According to the Cincinnati Dispatch nearly 572 pounds of this popular condiment sold at Costco have been recalled:

Food manufacturer San Juan Salsa Co. announced that it is recalling several salsa varieties from one lot using large-cut cilantro grown by SupHerb Farms because of its 'potential to be contaminated with small wood particles'

San Juan Salsa Co. clarifies this recall isn't limited to one specific item, in all eight varieties of salsa were voluntary recalled including:

Mild Salsa: Best before dates March 3-May 23

Best before dates March 3-May 23 Medium Salsa: Best before dates February 27-May 22

Best before dates February 27-May 22 Hot Salsa: Best before dates March 3-May 23

Best before dates March 3-May 23 Traditional Salsa: Best before dates Jan 29-April 23

Best before dates Jan 29-April 23 Pineapple Mango Salsa: Best before dates March 24-May 23

Best before dates March 24-May 23 Verde Salsa: Best before dates Jan 21-April 14

Best before dates Jan 21-April 14 Mens Room Roasted Red Salsa: Best before dates March 18-May 22

Best before dates March 18-May 22 Costco 32 oz. Medium Salsa: Best before dates Feb 27-May 22

At this point there have been no complaints from customers but San Juan Salsa Co. is issuing a voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution. Consumers are advised to contact the company directly with any questions here.

