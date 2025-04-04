Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep candy on hand when they crave a sweet treat. However, residents are warned that a popular candy that could contain small stones has been pulled from stores.

Candy Recalled In Michigan And Indiana Contains 'Small Stones'

Seven lots of two flavors of chocolate are part of this recall in Michigan and Indiana. The chocolate bars in question contain almonds, and the small stones were likely in the bars because of a problem with filtering the almonds. The products are sold at stores across the country, including Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart, as well as online. The recalled bars were distributed nationwide from February 7 through March 24. The recalled products include two flavors with the following information:

Tony's Chocolonely Inc. has voluntarily recalled seven lots of Tony's brand Dark Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35oz) and Everything Bar (6.35oz). The recalled products have the following SKU and lot codes:

Dark Almond Sea Salt , 6.35-ounce bar Lot code 163094; best-by April 2, 2026; UPC 858010005641 Lot code 162634; best-by February 28, 2026; UPC 858010005641 Lot code M162634; best-by February 28, 2026; UPC 850011828908

, 6.35-ounce bar Everything Bar , 6.35-ounce bar Lot code 4327; best-by November 22, 2025; UPC 850011828564 Lot code 4330; best-by November 25, 2025; UPC 850011828564 Lot code 4331; best-by November 26, 2025; UPC 850011828564 Lot code M4331; best-by November 26, 2025; UPC 850032676441

, 6.35-ounce bar

No other lot codes are included in this recall. No other Tony's products are affected. Customers are warned not to eat the chocolate and return the product to the store of purchase for a refund or replacement or throw away the product.

