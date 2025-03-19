Michigan Included in Major Nationwide Food Recall Alert

These products were distributed to major retailers across the country, including Michigan.

This time Michiganders will want to check their freezers for affected products which were sold in stores from September 2024-March 2025. Here's what you need to know:

Just within the last few months we've seen products ranging from pancake mix and broccoli to strollers and electric scooters. What's one more? If you've recently visited the freezer section of your local grocer you'll want to check your recently purchased frozen meals as Nestlé USA has just issued a voluntary recall.

According to the news release Nestlé USA is recalling several prepared frozen meals for a possibly containing a foreign wood-like material-- whatever that means.

We are taking this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue, including one potential choking incident to date...We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it.

Affected products include Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, and Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry, as well as Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna. Note: this recall does not involve any other Lean Cuisine or Stouffer's products.

Nestle Recall Michigan Canva loading...

Michigan consumers who have already purchased these products are asked to check batch numbers and best by dates which can be found here. If you have one of the affected products return the product to the original point of purchase for a full refund or replacement. Adds Nestlé,

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.

Curious, does Nestlé still get to bottle and drain Michigan's water supply for pennies?

