The former Siena Heights University campus in Adrian, Michigan, has an unusual connection to actor Bill Murray, who received an honorary degree from the school during its final commencement ceremony in May 2026.

Now, the closed university is making headlines for another reason, as its campus property and remaining belongings go up for sale.

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Books, Desks and an Entire Campus Are for Sale in Michigan

Whether you're outfitting a new office or are a student in need of cheap books, this sale could be worth checking out. The now-closed Siena Heights University is in the process of cleaning house and they need your help!

Siena Heights University - Google Maps Siena Heights University Michigan

Their ongoing library books and more sale takes place at Sacred Heart Hall and will resume open hours October 14 and 15 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

Siena Heights University via Facebook Looking for some great reads, useful office items, or a little piece of Siena Heights history? Join us for our Library Book Sale on the campus of Siena Heights University! We’ll have a great selection of library books, along with office furniture and other items looking for a new home. --

64-acre campus, 23 buildings and all? According to the However, if you've got some deep pockets to pull from, perhaps you'd be interested in purchasing the entireand all? According to the property listing there are 668,085 square feet of total building area,

JLL commercial properties Its facilities lend themselves to continued educational or institutional use, nonprofit and civic programming, or residential reuse --commercial properties

What do you think should become of the former Siena Heights University property?

14 Michigan Universities Top Forbes' 2026 College Rankings top 500 colleges in America for the 2026 school year and we're proud to share the Forbes has released its list offor the 2026 school year and we're proud to share the 14 Michigan schools making the cut this time around. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon