Your pet's Halloween costume could earn them professional carpet cleaning and a Pet Supplies Plus shopping spree this year.

Last year, 14 furry, feathered, and scaly contestants showed off their Halloween best. Dogs and cats had some unexpected competition from roosters, bearded dragons, and even a bunny rabbit. Apparently, you don’t need fur to rock a costume.

Which adorable critter will get their paws—or talons—on this year’s prize? Up for grabs: a five-room residential cleaning from Modernistic Carpet Cleaning & Restoration, plus a $100 Pet Supplies Plus gift card courtesy of Harvest Moon Acres Corn Maze & Fun Park. Your pet gets the spotlight, and your floors get a fresh start. That’s a win-win.

Get our free mobile app

IMPORTANT: Keep the vote local and legal, or you will be disqualified.

Pet-O-Ween 2026 Rules

Submission Period: Thursday, October 1st through Monday, October 12th

Thursday, October 1st through Monday, October 12th Voting Period Ends: Monday, October 12th through Thursday, October 29th at 5 am.

Monday, October 12th through Thursday, October 29th at 5 am. One vote per person/per day.

Cheating is strictly prohibited, and fraudulent votes will be removed.

Buying votes or using IP changers will be detected and can result in disqualification.

Contestants must live in Southwest Michigan.

Date and Time of Results: Results will be posted around 6:30 A.M. on October 29th.

If you don't see the nomination form below, please tap here.

Let's take a look at the adorable contestants from last year's Pet-O-Ween.

Pet-O-Ween 2025 Contestants The pet in costume with the most votes gets their paws on a $50 pet store gift card courtesy of Havest Moon Acres.

Pet-O-Ween 2024

Read More: Heartwarming Rescue Story Of A Mom Cat And Her Babies in Kalamazoo

Read More: Heartwarming Rescue Story Of A Mom Cat And Her Babies in Kalamazoo

If that cute overload wasn't enough. Check out the adorable contestants from Pet-O-Ween 2023.

Pet-O-Ween 2023 Vote for your favorite Southwest Michigan pets in costumes. #dogs #cats #rabbits #halloween

Here are the adorable pets in costumes from Pet-O-Ween 2022. Rocko the Taco is my personal favorite. We definitely need more goats in this contest.