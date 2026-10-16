Are You Tired of This Merry-Go-Round? Michigan Energy Bills Are Going Up Again

Close to 2 million Michigan natural gas customers will soon face another rate increase after Consumers Energy received approval to raise its rates yet again. For households already struggling with rising costs, it may feel like there’s no end in sight.

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How Much Will Your Consumers Energy Bill Increase?

While the exact increase will vary by household, the typical Consumers Energy residential natural gas customer will pay nearly $4 more per month, a 4.3% increase. The added cost follows the Michigan Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) approval of a $139.2 million annual rate hike for the utility company.

A statement from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office reads:

Recent rate hike requests from DTE and Consumers Energy have included such inappropriate costs as private jet travel for staff, millions in executive incentive compensation tied to maximizing shareholder returns, and other unsupported expenditures

I know oil and gas prices have skyrocketed due to the Iran War, and a federal and state energy crisis was just declared, but aren't these companies still making substantial profits? I can't understand how another rate hike is warranted, especially after Consumers Energy received approval for a $157.5 million natural gas rate increase in September 2025, less than a month before announcing plans to seek another hike! Like, are you kidding me?

Utility customers across the State... ask all the time when their energy bills will stop climbing, and it’s clear that the answer is never. -- Michigan AG Dana Nessel

There are currently two other cases pending before the MSCP, a rate hike request by DTE Energy, and another by Upper Peninsula Power Company.

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Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon