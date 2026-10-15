Michigan and Indiana are part of a nationwide measles resurgence. Here’s a look at reported cases, the symptoms to recognize, and why vaccination matters.

Declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, measles is making an alarming comeback. Anti-vaccine messaging has helped fuel declining vaccination rates, leaving more communities vulnerable to outbreaks. So far in 2026, the U.S. has reported its highest annual measles case count since 1991.

Measles Cases in the United States by Year

2023: 47

47 2024: 285

285 2025: 2,289

2,289 2026: 4,267 (Jan 1st, 2026 - October 1st, 2026)

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As of October 1st, 2026, Michigan now has 17 reported measles cases this year.

Measles Cases in Michigan by Year

2020-2023: 0

0 2024: 6

6 2025 : 28

: 28 2026: 17 (Jan 1st, 2026 - October 1st, 2026)

All 17 cases in Michigan were unvaccinated people. There are 7 cases in Washtenaw County, 4 in Ottawa County, 2 in Macomb County, and 1 case in Missaukee, Monroe, Osceola, and Tuscola Counties, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

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Indiana has double the number of confirmed measles cases as Michigan so far in 2026.

Measles Cases in Indiana by Year

2023: 0

0 2024: 1

1 2025: 6

6 2026: 34 (Jan 1st, 2026 - October 14th, 2026)

WSBT broke the news on the rise of measles cases in Indiana on Wednesday.

34 cases have been confirmed statewide, including 5 in LaGrange County. Local health officials are stressing the importance of vaccinations. Officials say that the MMR vaccine is 97% effective in preventing the contagious virus.

How do you know if you have measles? Here are the most common measles symptoms from the Mayo Clinic:

Fever.

Dry cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watering eyes.

Michigan's Top Cancer Counties According to cancer.gov , these 16 Michigan counties lead the state in the number of cancer cases per capita per year. Gallery Credit: JR