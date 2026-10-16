Specialty cookie chain Crumbl Cookies is facing troubles, and fans have questions. Is the decadent cookie craze finally over?

Is Your Local Crumbl Cookies Safe From Possible Closures?

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Multiple news outlets nationwide, including USA Today, report that tighter household budgets and the growing use of GLP-1 medications may be changing Americans' appetite for sweets. Now, even major chains like Crumbl Cookies are feeling the squeeze.

Market analyst site The Street says that while Crumbl hoped to cash in on new Dirty Soda trend, it wasn't quite the revenue generator they had hoped it would be,

Crumbl’s economic performance worsened in 2026, leading store operators to close at least 57 stores, with some claiming that more could close.

As for Michigan, Crumbl's official store directory still lists locations including Kalamazoo, Holland, Grand Rapids, among others.

So, does that mean Michigan is safe? At this time, no one can say for certain. But if history is any indication, I wouldn't be surprised if Crumbl and similar cookie chains like Insomnia Cookies, eventually go the way of those trendy frozen yogurt shops and gourmet cupcake bakeries-- they were everywhere, and then, they weren't.

Crumbl Cookies, Olivia Rodrigo - Lauren G/TSM/Canva Crumbl Cookies Olivia Rodrigo - 1

Even the popular cupcake chain Sprinkles shut down all its remaining locations at the end of 2025. Recession indicator?

Now, nobody's saying Crumbl Cookies aren't delicious, that's not the issue here. It's the price! Sure these cookies are large and extravagant, but you can't just buy one or two cookies. It's either one, or a four, six, or twelve-pack only. I don't know about you, but I don't have an extra $23+ to be dropping on six cookies.

That's why I, personally, try to stay far away from the temptation. It's not easy to do though, especially with the smell of delicious cookies wafting across the parking lot. I was a big fan of their artist collaborations though, like the Olivia Rodrigo cookie that popped up at certain shops along her GUTS tour stops.

Southwest Michigan’s Most Tempting Fall Treats shakes, frozen cider slushies, ice cream and more. Fall flavors are here! If you love fall, you’ll want to see these tempting treats across Southwest Michigan , includingand more. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon