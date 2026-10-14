Halloween party? Bachelorette celebration? No matter the time of year, check out this party pad complete with private bar, rooftop views, and the best part? It's located above Michigan's only witchcraft-themed cocktail bar.

The Black Salt Airbnb Offers a Unique Detroit-Area Stay

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Back in 2023, I visited The Black Salt in Hamtramck and ordered an “Affinity" cocktail complete with a love ritual. Fast-forward to June 2026 and that boyfriend is now my fiancé. Coincidence? Maybe. But I choose to believe it was the love potion!

Bachelorette Party Idea? This Hamtramck Airbnb Has Good Vibes and a Private Bar

I recently learned The Black Salt has transformed the apartment above their bar into a chic Airbnb that can sleep up to 10 guests. Tell me this wouldn't be the most incredible bachelorette party ever? Toast to the new bride downstairs, concoct a few spells, get a reading on-the-go from the tarot vending machine, and then keep the party going after hours upstairs.

A round of light as a feather, stiff as a board, anyone?

But in all seriousness, while it's fun to joke around, magic (sometimes written as 'magick') is not something to take lightly. As The Black Salt says on their website, you are not required to perform rituals or spells when visiting their lounge,

Most guests visit simply for cocktails and conversation, but many also choose to experience our spell cocktails....Some guests choose to fully engage with the spell, while others simply enjoy the cocktail. Both experiences are welcome.

Michigan's Witchcraft-Themed Bar Offers an Airbnb for 10 Guests Located above The Black Salt in Hamtramck, Michigan's only witchcraft-themed cocktail bar offers a unique stay with city views, private bar, and tarot deck. Find out how to book this Airbnb here Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Your Guide to Spooky Season in Michigan 31 days in October, here's how to make the most out of your spooky season in We're in the countdown to Halloween . With only, here's how to make the most out of your spooky season in Southwest Michigan . Warning: they're not for the faint of heart! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon