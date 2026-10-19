You've probably driven through it a million times and may have even been confused by it, but do you know where to find Kalamazoo's infamous "Spaghetti Bowl"?

The name actually has nothing to do with pasta! The term is often used to describe complicated freeway interchanges and, to no one's surprise, Kalamazoo has its own local version.

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Kalamazoo's Spaghetti Bowl Is One of Michigan's Oddest Intersections

Kalamazoo's spaghetti bowl is located in the western corridor of the city where West Michigan Avenue, Lovell Street, South Street and other roads come together in a confusing web of intersections. When you think about it, "spaghetti bowl" is actually an incredibly accurate description!

Spaghetti Bowl Aerial - Kalamazoo/Google Earth Spaghetti Bowl Kalamazoo Aerial

When I was a teen taking driver's ed through Allegan schools, our final behind-the-wheel session took us through downtown Kalamazoo. I turned onto what I thought was one of Kalamazoo's many one-way streets only to discover--it wasn't. My instructor thought I was a terrible driver and told me I needed extra lessons. But honestly, can you blame me?

Kalamazoo roads are confusing, and the spaghetti bowl is proof! Thankfully, it won't stay that way much longer.

Photo by Aurora Song on Unsplash Bowl of Spaghetti

Now, the City of Kalamazoo has plans to make some major changes to the area as part of its broader downtown improvement efforts (Streets For All). The project aims to improve safety, update infrastructure, and make the streets easier to navigate for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The “Spaghetti Bowl” has long been identified as a barrier separating downtown from surrounding neighborhoods and institutions. Addressing these challenges is part of a broader effort to improve how people move through the city and better connect downtown with nearby destination -- City of Kalamazoo

The 10 Scariest Intersections In Kalamazoo We asked our audience what they though the 10 scariest intersections were in Kalamazoo. As someone who has to drive to these everyday, I'd have to agree. Gallery Credit: Google Street View