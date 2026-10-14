I may be a novice in the gardening world, but this seems like an unseasonable surprise. Why would lilac bushes be blooming in the fall, of all seasons? Have you noticed anything unusual happening outside your windows?

I was scrolling through my online gardening group, when an unexpected post crossed my path:

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Why are these lilacs blooming in October!? And why do they smell more fragrant than they have the last couple of years? SE Michigan. -- Amanda W.

It struck a chord with me because earlier this year I was totally bummed when the beloved lilac bush outside my office window didn't blossom this spring. I look forward to it every year! I love opening my window and catching a whiff of fresh lilacs as I type. It's the little things in life, you know?

SWMI Lilac Bush - Lauren G/TSM/Canva SWMI Lilac Bush

So, imagine my disappointment when nothing happened this spring. I did some Googling and the Internet said sometimes a lilac bush can skip a season, but we also had a late-season freeze that I suspected was to blame.

When I saw someone's lilac bush in Michigan was blooming again, I immediately ran out to mine, but it didn't seem like there was too much going on. Nothing like Amanda W.'s, at least!

Some comments suggested this was a reblooming variety, but folks claimed otherwise:

"nope. It's a weather/ climate change issue since it's other plants doing this as well." -- Kimberly C.

"I'm in Lansing, Michigan and mine bloomed, too!! First they lost all their leaves a few weeks ago, then I saw new leaves popping out! A couple weeks later, it's been blooming!! My Mom said that Mother Nature is confused." -- Cindy J

"We just had two Lilacs start bloom in Ohio this week. Only 2nd time this has happened in over 70 years. I am 77 and still at the same house." -- Robert D.

Have you noticed any usual and unseasonable changes in your backyard garden lately?

Pure Michigan Experiences I’m Adding to My Fall Bucket List Ready for a different kind of Michigan fall? This year I'm trading the apple picking for chestnut picking, cranberry bogs and other uniquely "Pure Michigan" autumn experiences. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon