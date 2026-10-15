As fall colors reach their peak across Northern Michigan, visitors will travel from near and far to experience one of the state's most iconic drives. The scenic stretch of M-119 near Harbor Springs, known as the Tunnel of Trees, is a popular destination for autumn road trips.

Unfortunately, another rainy season in Michigan has brought several washouts and detours along this popular driving destination.

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Before You Plan a Drive Through the Tunnel of Trees, Read This

Sadly, significant portions of M-119 are still closed as of this writing, and just as fall foliage is really about to pop too. Two major washouts, one at the iconic Devil’s Elbow and another near Division Road, have disrupted travel along the Tunnel of Trees, forcing drivers to take detours to reach destinations along the scenic route.

Tunnel of Trees, June 2024 - Lauren G/TSM Tunnel of Trees June 2024 Michigan

The once closed section of M-119 at Ball Hill has reopened to drivers as of August 2026.

I had the chance to make this drive in June 2024, and if you've experienced it yourself, you know the journey to Cross Village is just as memorable as the destination. But is a scenic drive famous for its Lake Michigan views still worth the trip when detours force you away from the lakeshore? Because, that's kind of the whole point.

According to My Beach Michigan, all businesses along the Tunnel of Trees remain open, and the drive is absolutely worth doing-- you just need to know how to get there:

Devil’s Elbow: Detour via West Stutsmanville, Townline, Church and Robinson roads to reach Good Hart.

Division Road: Use Island View Road and North State Road to bypass the closure.

Cross Village:Take State Road north from Harbor Springs to reach Cross Village and Legs Inn.

MDOT expects the Division Road closure to remain in place until summer 2027, while Devil’s Elbow remains closed indefinitely. Check the current status with here.

SEE MORE: Michigan Tunnel of Trees Tour