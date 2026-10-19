Picking a baby name is hard enough without the birth certificate becoming a problem. Before you order that personalized blanket, check out these eyebrow-raising choices.

If a baby is in your future, one of your first big parenting decisions is picking a name. No pressure. They’ll only have it for the rest of their life.

Get our free mobile app

As a the father of one son, I can tell you that choosing a name is harder than it sounds. That name you loved in high school? Suddenly, it belongs to your partner’s least favorite coworker. Back to the drawing board.

Some people pull inspiration from movies, television, mythology, sports, and family history. Everything is on the table except the Wi-Fi password. Luckily, my mother had an idea for a name and my ex-wife and I loved it.

Maybe you’d rather be weird like Elon Musk and name your kid a name nobody can pronounce or understand like: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. Or you could go with Apple or Denim. Yep, those are actual celebrity baby names.

Read More: Measles Cases on the Rise in the Michigan and Indiana

Read More: Measles Cases on the Rise in the Michigan and Indiana

People will have opinions, of course. People also have opinions about how you load the dishwasher. You can’t build your entire life around keeping those people happy.

My advice? Pick something you love, but remember that you’re naming a person who will eventually have to introduce themselves in a job interview.

I have a faily unique name. Many people consider Dana to be a female name. I like have a slightly unique name. Well, I do now. I didn't love it in high school.

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in Michigan According to Michigan state law and We Have Kids , you can't name your child any of the names listed below in the Mitten State. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison