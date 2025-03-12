Study Says Michigan And Ohio Have Two Most Unhappy Cities in U.S.

The two most unhappy cities in America are in Michigan and Ohio. I bet you can guess what they are.

Wallet Hub recently published a list of the happiest and most unhappy cities in America. There were some interesting findings. Ohio not only had the most unhappy city in the country. The Buckeye State had two cities on the top 10 most unhappy list (Cleveland and Toledo). Not to be outdone, nearly a third of the 10 most unhappy cities are in Alabama.

Before we check out the 10 most unhappy cities in the U.S., let's take a deep dive into why Detroit, Michigan, was named the 2nd most unhappy in this study.

To come up with these results, Wallet Hub used a series of key factors like: Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Income & Employment, and Community & Environment. Just to name a few.

Detroit scored dead last on the happiest cities in America list with the following key factors:

Adequate Sleep Rate

Separation & Divorce Rate

Without further delay, let's check out the 10 most unhappy cities in America.

10 Most Unhappy Cities in the United States

With all of the earthquakes and wildfires, California still occupies half of the top 10 happiest cities list. I'm also surprised to see Wisconsin, Kansas, and Nebraska on this list. What do you think?

10 Happiest Cities in America According to Wallet Hub

1 Fremont, CA

2 San Jose, CA

3 Irvine, CA

4 Sioux Falls, SD

5 Overland Park, KS

6 Lincoln, NE

7 Madison, WI

8 Scottsdale, AZ

9 San Francisco, CA

10 Huntington Beach, CA

Check out the full list with all of the key factors by tapping here.

OK, that was depressing. Let's find some happy places in Michigan.