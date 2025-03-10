Michigan: Cities With the Most Expensive Homes in 2025

Unexpected cities in West Michigan, including Niles, dominate the list of costly housing markets. Find out how Michigan's real estate landscape is changing and what it means for buyers.

Home prices are still rising all over Michigan. Buying a house in some areas of Michigan is nearly impossible with these prices. But they may not be the areas you think.

The first city in Michigan that came to mind when thinking of the most expensive homes was, hands down, Bloomfield Hills. However, Bloomfield Hills was only number 16 on this list from Stacker,

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Michigan using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025.

What I'm about to say is going to show my finances or lack of personal finances. I've never heard of 5 of the cities in the top 15. And I'm a lifelong Michigander. Without further ado, here are the 15 Michigan cities with the most expensive houses, according to Stacker and Zillow.

15 Michigan Cities With the Most Expensive Homes Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Canva

I expected all of the Michigan cities with the most expensive homes to be on the East side of the state. I was surprised to learn that 8 of the top 30 cities are in West Michigan. Which include 4 in the Niles area. You can see the entire top 30 Michigan cities with the most expensive homes by tapping here.

