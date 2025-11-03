One of Michigan's most common pest problems, outpacing ants, termites, and even bed bugs, is rodents. Pest experts are now warning residents that rat infestations are becoming an increasingly problematic issue, and Michigan cities top the list of the most rat-infested in the nation.

These Michigan Cities Are The Most Rat-Infested Cities In America

Orkin released its annual Top 50 Rattiest Cities List by tracking new rodent services in owner-occupied residences from August 20, 2024, to August 21, 2025. Rat infestations pose problems to homeowners and local communities, and three Michigan cities have the largest population of one of the most notorious household pests.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

#41 Flint

While Flint has been on Orkin's list multiple times, the City of Flint has a "multifaceted approach" to tackle the issue, including live trapping and removal of animals before demolishing blighted properties. They also work with the Genesee County Health Department to provide residents with information on pest control.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

#25 Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has continued to move up the list as one of America's rattiest cities. Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues during the fall and winter seasons, with the rat problem climbing in Grand Rapids.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

#7 Detroit

Detroit maintained its place in the top 10 and is the seventh rattiest city in the United States, up from eighth last year.

Orkin says the best way to keep rats and other rodents away is to look for possible entry points in your home by inspecting both the inside and the outside. Other ways to keep rodents away include maintaining your landscaping, decluttering, and storing food away.

First Snow Predictions for All 83 Michigan Counties (2025-26 Season) Choose to believe it or don't, but these are the dates that AccuWeather is projecting each Michigan county to see its first snowflakes for the 2025-26 season. Gallery Credit: JR