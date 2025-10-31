U.S Postal Office Closing All Michigan Locations For One Day

Even though our world has continued to use technology to become more modernized, there are still many old school habits that are in place today. The main two that come to mind first are shopping for groceries or other items at a physical store and using the mail to pay bills and handle other responsibilities. For the most part, this is a show that goes on regardless of rain, sun, or snow, but there are a few breaks in service.

Many people in the state of Michigan rely on the United State postal service for their mail services and there are many businesses that ship their products through their labor as well. While the stamp and shipping rates continue to go up, their service continues to be spectacular even in the few cases of delayed deliveries.

With that being said, residents in Michigan should prepare for the mail services to be halted for one day on November 11th. As a government service the postal routes will be cancelled, and the offices will be closed to observe a national holiday.

Are You Aware Of The National Holidays Where The Post Offices Are Closed?

MLive reports:

In observance of Veterans Day, USPS locations will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Only Priority Mail Express will be delivered that day, and regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The kiosks feature: Postage printing for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express and international shipping

Stamps for purchase

Ability to weigh and mail packages

Package tracking information Check the Postal Locator online for updated holiday hours by location.

Read More: Unexpected Package Scam Could Affect Michigan Residents

This is just a small hiatus, but the postal offices will also be closed several more times towards the end of the year as more holidays approach.