These Caves in Michigan Are Filled With Delicious Cheese

Did you know cheese is magic?

At least that's what the Chicago cheese fortune teller recently told us! It's certainly magically delicious. After learning about the ancient art of "tyromancy" or divination by cheese, check out another cheese-centric ancient practice that's happening in our neck of the woods:

Get our free mobile app

Tell me I'm not the only one who had no idea we actually have cheese caves in Michigan?

I promise, I was born and raised in Michigan, I even consider myself to be a cheese enthusiast, so how am I only just hearing of this now?

Located in northern Michigan you'll find Leelanau Cheese, an award-winning producer of fine cheeses most notably their raclette.

leelanau cheese suttons bay Leelanau Cheese - Google Maps loading...

Yes! Raclette as in that ooey-gooey melty cheese that's notoriously very stinky yet oh so delicious. Leelanau Cheese says they use a natural cave ageing process similar to those in Europe:

The cheese cave is a structure developed to imitate the style and function of traditional aging caves in Europe. It is specifically designed to monitor and maintain optimal temperature and humidity conditions for the maturation of our cheese. In this environment, the wheels of cheese will develop flavor while aging.

I happened to be vacation in the Suttons Bay area earlier this summer and noticed the odd structures poking out of the earth and wondered what they could possibly be. Now, we have the answer! Delicious cheese.

The creamery is located in Suttons Bay and open to all visitors Monday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., closed Sundays. See how the cheese is made, catch the "exciting process of curd hooping" around 10 and 2 o'clock on Tuesdays!

11 Roadside Oddities You May Stumble Upon In Michigan From "Front Lawn Lincoln" to the World's Largest Weathervane here are some of the weirdest things you may encounter during your travels across Pure Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon