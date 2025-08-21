The former state police forensic director, forensic scientist, and toxicologist are all barred from holding any role in Michigan's cannabis market.

A new report from the Detroit Metro Times shares the details surrounding one of Michigan's, "most controversial marijuana testing labs."

Founded by Greg Michaud, Todd Welch, and Dr. Michele Glinn, Lansing-based Viridis Labs was responsible for the largest recall of cannabis products in Michigan to date when, in 2021, state cannabis regulators forced Viridis to wipe nearly $230 million worth of product of store shelves over claims regarding Viridis' questionable test results.

Viridis gained an unsavory reputation throughout the Michigan cannabis industry; a reputation which then reached to consumers. According to the Detroit Metro Times,

Stories of inflated THC levels have become so widespread that some consumers boycott cannabis products tested by Viridis, which critics say is often reporting suspiciously high potency.

While the company claims it was targeted unjustly the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) claims the numerous repeated violations show a "pattern of non-compliance" for personal and professional gain.

What began in 2018 will now end no later than September 28, 2025 when Viridis is forced to its Bay City location; Viridis' Lansing lab was forced to close immediately. Adds Michigan CRA executive director Brian Hanna,

Viridis failed to uphold the standards required of marijuana safety compliance facilities in Michigan. Viridis circumvented the rules. Their majority owners will never operate in this space again, and the Michigan cannabis industry will be stronger for it.

