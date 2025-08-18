Michigan Attorney General Tightening The Leash On Illegal Offshore Casinos

Gambling has been around since longer than I can remember it being told to me, if you think about is, people have been placing wagers on things since what feels like the beginning of time. Gambling just like everything else in the world has continued to evolve over time to stay relevant.

Get our free mobile app

While the old school casinos have taken the place of the hidden speakeasies and illegal gambling houses, even they have had to step to the side for the new king of the table, online betting. People will still go up to a sports counter, watch the races, or even sit down at the tables, but nothing beats the convenience of betting from your couch with just a few clicks.

If you ask me, this epidemic has really changed the way people view money, sports, and gambling as a whole. It's a dangerous slope that many people have fallen prey to, but the Michigan Attorney General is trying to keep them from being prey of someone else while they're betting on themselves.

Do You Play Any Of The Online Casino Sites?

Michigan is one of the many states that has legalized online casino play and there are several online sites and physical casinos that have created online sites for residents to play safely. Unfortunately, some people either try and gamble before they are legally allowed to or like to take shortcuts and find themselves playing on illegal offshore casino sites.

This is dangerous for many reasons but the main thing that sucks is these Michigan residents could potentially win and never receive their money. And the worst part about it, is the government wouldn't be able to do anything about it. That's why Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other AG's across the country are fighting back.

MLive reports:

In the letter addressed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Nessel and her counterparts are urging for having legal blocks to offshore sites. The argument for this is with the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 1996. Attorney General Nessel and others implore the U.S. Attorney General to seize the assets from offshore gambling sites. This includes seizing the actual gaming servers, domains, and even financial assets, similar to civil asset forfeiture used by the previous Trump administration.

These illegal offshore sites like to lure bettors in by promising the best online casino bonuses, that most of the time they don't intend on paying out. Also, unlike certified online gambling sites in Michigan, offshore sites don't have extensive security measures in place and could have faulty payouts and/or customer service.