Goodwill stores have long been a go-to destination for DIY Halloween costumes but this fall, Mid-Michigan is getting something new as Goodwill opens its first dedicated Halloween pop-up store.

Michigan Gets New Goodwill Halloween Pop-Up Store

Get our free mobile app

While Goodwill stores across Michigan offer plenty of seasonal finds and Halloween décor each fall, Goodwill Mid-Michigan is taking things a step further this year with its first dedicated Halloween pop-up store in the Birch Run Premium Outlets shopping center.

According to Saginaw's WNEM, the doors will open at noon on Friday, August 14:

Goodwill’s former retail space next to Old Navy in the Birch Run Premium Outlets will host a seasonal shopping experience that will run through Oct. 31....In addition to the pop-up, shoppers can find Halloween costumes, décor, and spooky treasures at all Goodwill locations from Aug. 14 through Oct. 31.

Don't get us wrong, while we love stores like Spirit Halloween and Michael's who always get us with their cute and unique Halloween decorations-- they aren't very budget-friendly options. That's where Goodwill (usually) shines!

While we can't find any more information regarding whether the Birch Run pop-up will be the only Michigan location or not, I would love to see this concept expand across the state in the future and really give Spirit Halloween a run for their money.

Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, headquartered in Flint and serving ten Mid-Michigan counties. Since 1932 we've been helping individuals with barriers to employment make the transition to independence and self-sufficiency. -- Goodwill Mid-Michigan mission statement

Find more details on this Halloween pop-up location and store hours here.

16 Items You Can't Donate to Michigan Goodwill Stores Gallery Credit: Canva