New Michigan Law Changes Rules for Feeding Wildlife at Home

While many Michigan residents have already been feeding birds and wildlife in their backyards, doing so wasn't always permitted under state law-- until now.

New Wildlife Feeding Law Takes Effect Across Michigan

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If you've ever tossed out corn for deer or feed for wildlife in your backyard, you're not alone!

While you probably weren't going to have police knocking on your door over it, Michigan's rules on wildlife feeding have long been more complicated than many people realized. Now, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new law allowing residents to feed wildlife and birds near their homes, provided they follow a few important rules.

Multiple news outlets across Michigan are reporting big changes with newly passed Michigan House Bill 4350, which allows residents to feed wildlife near their home for recreational viewing.

an individual may engage in wildlife and bird feeding if both of the following conditions are met: (a) The feed is located within 300 feet of a residence. (b) The quantity of feed placed, scattered, or distributed within 300 feet of that residence, together with any feed previously placed, scattered, or distributed within 300 feet of that residence and still present, is not more than 2 gallons.

Again, it's important to note that this law applies only to recreational wildlife and bird feeding. It does not legalize baiting game for hunting. There's also another important catch: Areas with restrictions related to chronic wasting disease (CWD) or bovine tuberculosis (TB) may still prohibit wildlife feeding, even under this new law.

Brush up on Michigan House Bill 4350 here.

Update: More Animals Added to Michigan's Year-Round Hunting List The Michigan DNR has added the following animals to the state's year-round hunting list. Land owners may kill these animals on their property with no special permits required. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon