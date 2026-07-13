Southwest Michigan Heat Wave Could Push Temperatures Near 100 This Week
Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Van Buren County face several days in the 90s, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.
Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, July 13th, 2026, through Sunday, July 19th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren. (Source: National Weather Service)
Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 91.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 68.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 94.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 69.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 95.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 66.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 92.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 67.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 90.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 68.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 88.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 65.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 86.
Get our free mobile app
Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 91.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 69.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 94 with a heat index near 100.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 71.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 96.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 68.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 93.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 68.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 92.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 70.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 89.
- Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87.
Read More: Indiana’s 2026 Tornado Count Is Now the Highest on Record
Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast
- Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 88.
- Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 90.
- Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 90.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 73.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 91.
- Thursday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 72.
- Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 86.
- Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 72.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 84.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 69.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.
20 Michigan Campgrounds With Outstanding Google Reviews
If you're looking for a great place to camp in Michigan, these are some of the highest-rated campgrounds according to Google reviews. From state parks to family-owned campgrounds and RV resorts, every spot on this list has earned high marks from the people who've actually stayed there.
Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie
24 Awesome Fishing Spots in Michigan
Check out these Michigan fishing spots based on on what they are best known for.
Gallery Credit: Canva