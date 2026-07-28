Whether it's your first time or your 50th, be sure to leave these items at home for the annual Mackinac Bridge Labor Day walk!

Michigan's Labor Day Tradition Returns in 2026

Get our free mobile app

Mackinac Bridge Walk 2026 Rules Every Walker Should Know

Since 1958, residents have made the annual trek across one of the world’s longest suspension bridges. Today, the annual Mackinac Bridge walk event draws between 4,000 and 6,000 participants to the Straits of Mackinac. Here's what you need to know ahead of this year's event:

Time and Place:

The 2026 Mackinac Bridge Walk takes place Monday, September 7 (Labor Day). The bridge will close to vehicular traffic beginning at 6:30 a.m. in preparation for the event and is scheduled to reopen at noon following the conclusion of the walk.

As is tradition, Gov. Whitmer will kick-off the walk at approximately 7:00 a.m. and participants are invited to begin walking any time after that. However, no one will be permitted to start after 11:30 a.m.

Fun? Fact: The only Michigan governor to not lead the walk was John Swainson-- who lost both his legs serving in WWII.

Registration:

This free event requires no registration and is open to all ages. However, children under 18 must have their parent's or guardian's consent to be on the bridge. Once you complete your walk you'll even receive a number certificate upon your completion!

Where to Start:

There are three ways to participate this year: Walk from either the St. Ignace or Mackinaw City side to the center of the bridge and turn around, walk the full length of the bridge one way, or complete a 10-mile round trip walk.

Walkers must be on the side of the bridge they wish to return to before 10 a.m. or you will be turned back. -- Mackinac Bridge Authority

Transportation:

There are no public bus transportation or shuttles provided as part of the event, so walkers will need to carpool or arrange their own rides back to their original starting point-- or wherever their cars are located. The Mackinac Bridge Authority adds,

For those seeking alternative transportation during the event, the local Mackinac Island ferry companies offer transportation between St. Ignace, Mackinaw City, and Mackinac Island. Local transportation companies also offer shuttle service between various locations.

Mackinac Bridge Walk: Prohibited Items List Whether it's your first time or your 50th, leave these items at home for the annual Mackinac Bridge Labor Day walk. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon