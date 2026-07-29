Michigan Residents Urged to Check For Recalled Allergy Tablets
A nationwide recall has Michigan allergy sufferers checking their medicine cabinets for potentially contaminated pills. With allergy season starting earlier and lasting longer, many households may already have these medications on hand without realizing it.
Here's What You Need to Look For:
Widely Used Antihistamine Tablets Recalled Across the U.S.
If it feels like everyone around you has been sneezing and sniffling lately, you’re not alone. With wetter springs and milder winters contributing to longer allergy periods, many Michiganders are turning to allergy medications and other remedies for relief.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) nearly 60 million people suffer from rhinitis or "hay fever" each year with,
Pollen-related medical expenses [surpassing] $3 billion annually, with almost half attributed to prescription medication costs.
Thank goodness for the Perrigo Outlet Store in my hometown of Allegan! We love to stock up on cheap, generic drugs whenever we can.
Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of a popular over-the-counter antihistamine, Cetirizine, due to a potential contamination:
Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories (A Div. of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) is voluntarily recalling four lots of Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg to the consumer level due to cross contamination with Ranitidine. -- FDA.gov
According to the alert, trace amounts of ranitidine, a medication once used to treat stomach ulcers, were found in the recalled tablets. For people with a sensitivity to ranitidine, exposure could lead to serious adverse reactions, including anaphylaxis, loss of consciousness, and hypotension.
25 Michigan Hospitals Receive A Rating For Safety in Spring 2026
Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall and Google Street view
8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies
Gallery Credit: Boris