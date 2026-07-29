A nationwide recall has Michigan allergy sufferers checking their medicine cabinets for potentially contaminated pills. With allergy season starting earlier and lasting longer, many households may already have these medications on hand without realizing it.

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Widely Used Antihistamine Tablets Recalled Across the U.S.

If it feels like everyone around you has been sneezing and sniffling lately, you’re not alone. With wetter springs and milder winters contributing to longer allergy periods, many Michiganders are turning to allergy medications and other remedies for relief.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) nearly 60 million people suffer from rhinitis or "hay fever" each year with,

Pollen-related medical expenses [surpassing] $3 billion annually, with almost half attributed to prescription medication costs.

Thank goodness for the Perrigo Outlet Store in my hometown of Allegan! We love to stock up on cheap, generic drugs whenever we can.

Now, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of a popular over-the-counter antihistamine, Cetirizine, due to a potential contamination:

Unique Pharmaceutical Laboratories (A Div. of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.) is voluntarily recalling four lots of Cetirizine Hydrochloride Tablets USP 5 mg to the consumer level due to cross contamination with Ranitidine. -- FDA.gov

According to the alert, trace amounts of ranitidine, a medication once used to treat stomach ulcers, were found in the recalled tablets. For people with a sensitivity to ranitidine, exposure could lead to serious adverse reactions, including anaphylaxis, loss of consciousness, and hypotension.

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8 Uncommon Symptoms You May Not Realize Are Caused By Allergies Everyone associated sneezing and watery eyes with allergies, but there are actually many complications you could experience thanks to pollen. Dr. Brian Lum from the Functional Healthcare Institute explains that your stomach ache, panic attack or even toe fungus could all be a result of seasonal allergies Gallery Credit: Boris