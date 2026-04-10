White rice is a popular food staple in many Michigan homes, and residents are warned to check for a popular brand that may contain a dangerous bite.

White Rice Recalled From Stores In Michigan Over Foreign Material

A brand of rice sold in Sprouts, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods has been recalled due to "the possible presence of foreign material." Lundberg Family Farms confirmed to USA TODAY that it issued a voluntary Class II recall of approximately 4,500 cases of rice. The affected product may contain foreign material that could cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences; it is unclear what the exact foreign material is (wood, metal, and plastic are the most likely suspects).

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The recall affects 2-pound Regenerative Organic Certified White Jasmine Rice pouches with the following label information:

The Universal Product Code is 073416- 040281.

The best-by dates are 2/1/2027 and 2/2/2027.

The lot codes are 260201 and 260202.

Wegmans Food Markets, which sells the product and was the first to announce the recall on April 4, has pulled it from store shelves. Sprouts, Walmart, Target, and Whole Foods also sell the brand but have not announced the recall.

While there is no additional information regarding this Class II recall at this time, customers should not consume the product and instead either throw it away or contact their place of purchase regarding possible refunds.

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