Costco stores in Michigan offer members exclusive deals, with perks and discounts on clothing, groceries, and household goods. However, Costco customers are warned that a product sold exclusively at the warehouse giant could cause serious injuries.

Costco Recalls Item From Michigan Stores After Injuries Reported

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 5,600 bed frames sold only at Costco have been recalled because the canopy beams can collapse, primarily when the bed is moved, posing impact and injury hazards to consumers. There are currently five reports of the bed frame collapsing. In all five instances, the falling beams struck consumers, resulting in four reports of head and shoulder contusions, according to the CPSC. The following product is included in the recall:

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The manufacturer, Samson International, is recalling its Bellevue and Oaklynn canopy bed frames sold in king and queen sizes on Costco.com between October 2024 and February 2026.

The affected models include the Bellevue queen and king, carrying model numbers M24109230 and M24109240, and the Oaklynn queen and king, bearing model numbers M24107230 and M24107240.

The manufacturing label containing the “Samson International” name and the model number is located on the inside right-hand side of the bed frame when viewed from the foot of the bed.

Consumers who purchased the beds are urged not to move the frames and to contact Samson International immediately.

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