Nothing beats a Michigan summer, spent outdoors and on the beach, whether on the Great Lakes or one of the state's thousands of inland lakes. And there's one Michigan town to visit this summer, named the best lake town in America.

This Small Michigan Town Is Now Named 'Best Lake Town' In America

Travel + Leisure ranked the most charming lakeside communities in the nation and picked America's best to put on your bucket list of summer time destinations. And one small town in Michigan is the perfect escape to enjoy picturesque lake views and plenty of fun on and off the water.

Charlevoix is one of the 15 Best Lake Towns In America for swimming, boating, and hitting the town for tasty food and shopping. Travel + Leisure says:

Charlevoix, on the shores of Lake Michigan, offers both waterfront attractions and inland charms.

Beachgoers will love the five miles of shoreline at Fisherman's Island State Park and Beach.

For those who want to experience more than just sinking their toes into soft white sand, Charlevoix has other draws, such as exploring unique attractions like the quirky, art-filled Mushroom Houses, Castle Farms with its beautiful gardens and architectural features, or just enjoying the views of Lake Michigan from the Charlevoix South pier light station. And end the night with a sunset walk along the beach.

Visit America's best lake town this summer in Charlevoix, Michigan.

