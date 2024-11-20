There's no place like Michigan to celebrate the magic of Christmas with fresh fallen snow, holiday lights, and heartwarming traditions. And two of the most magical Christmas destinations in America can be found in Michigan.

Two Michigan Towns Named America's Best Christmas Destinations

Country Living recently ranked The 31 Most Magical Christmas Towns in the U.S. that make you feel like you've been transported to a holiday Hallmark movie. And while one Michigan town may seem like an obvious choice, there's one Michigan spot on the list that might not be.

Frankenmuth, Michigan's 'Little Bavaria' lands on the list at #21. Country Living says Frankenmuth is the perfect place to soak up the holiday spirit:

Some of the town's charming holiday highlights include a traditional Christkindlmarkt, a holiday home tour hosted by the Frankenmuth Women's Club, whimsical light displays, and Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas store.

While many Michigan residents might expect Frankenmuth to be on the list, one Michigan town ranked higher as the most magical Christmas town in the U.S.

Ann Arbor ranks at #11 on the most magical Christmas destinations list. According to Country Living, Ann Arbor is the perfect spot for festive fun:

There's so much to love about a Christmas in Ann Arbor, from the dozens of holiday events offered (think: free outdoor markets, German food fairs, lantern parades, s'mores roasting, and live music, just to name a few). The annual "Sing Along with Santa" event, presented by the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra, is a can't-miss spectacle.

And check out more of Michigan's best Christmas towns to explore this holiday season in the list below.

