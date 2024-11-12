Spread Joy With Stuff The Bus: Donate Gifts For Kids In Need in Southwest Michigan

Help us Stuff the Bus this year to ensure that less fortunate Southwest Michigan kids will receive gifts this Holiday season. Here are all of the details.

We are beyond excited to team up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan once again for Stuff the Bus along with our partners Kalamazoo Metro Transit, Blain's Farm and Fleet, and Honor Credit Union. Scroll down to find out how you can help.

Stuff the Bus with Honor Credit Union in Portage, Michigan Dana Marshall loading...

While you're out Christmas shopping pick up a few extra items for boys and/or girls ages 6-18. Many families use this event as a way to teach the importance of community and giving to others. You can take your kids shopping and let them pick out the gifts. Whether you purchase your items at Blain's Farm and Fleet in Portage or not, you can come by and help us Stuff the Bus on Saturday, December 7th from 10 AM - 4 PM. We'll have a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus waiting for your gifts in the Blain's parking lot.

Stuff the Bus with in Portage, Michigan Dana Marshall loading...

Your favorite Southwest Michigan on-air talents from 103.3 KFR, 107.7 WRKR, and 102.5/104.9 The Block will broadcast live as we accept your gifts for less fortunate Southwest Michigan children.

Stuff The Bus 2024

Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024

Time: 10 AM - 4 PM

Location: Blain's Farm & Fleet in Portage across from Crossroads Mall

Stuff the Bus in Portage, Michigan Dana Marshall and Mark Frankhouse loading...

Christmas/Holiday Gift Ideas for Kids Ages 6-18

Air pump for bike and/or balls

Basic watch

Bike lock/chain

Board games

Books

Bus Tokens

Clothing: hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, etc.

Cologne/perfume

Drawing/art supplies

Gift cards

Headphones

Jewelry (pierced earrings, bracelets, necklaces)

Journals/diaries

Movie tickets

Nail polish

Personal hygiene items

Sports equipment

Teen’s fashion scarves and hats

Wallets

Important Note: Most people purchase gifts for small kids. Please remember that the older teens need gifts as well.

