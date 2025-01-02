Deep Freeze Alert: Michigan Will Have a Bitter Cold January

The extended weather forecast shows the entire state of Michigan will have highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Does that mean that the Mitten State will stay below freezing all month?

Could Michigan kick off 2025 as an iceberg? Maybe hell is freezing over because the Detroit Lions are about to go to the Super Bowl.

Below freezing temps in Michigan NOAA and Canva loading...

READ MORE: Michiganders Do Not Leave These 9 Things In Your Freezing Cars

I checked the extended forecast from WWMT News Channel 3, The Weather Channel, and the National Weather Service (NOAA) and they all said the same thing. It will stay cold for a long time in our little Winter Wonderland.

Extended Forecast for Kalamazoo, Michigan from the Weather Channel

Wednesday, January 1st: High 28

Thursday, January 2nd: High 28

Friday, January 3rd: High 25

Saturday, January 4th: High 21

Sunday, January 5th: High 24

Monday, January 6th: High 25

Tuesday, January 7th: High 26

Wednesday, January 8th: High 22

Thursday, January 9th: High 22

Friday, January 10th: High 22

Saturday, January 11th: High 21

Sunday, January 12th: High 27

Monday, January 13th: High 26

Tuesday, January 14th: High 22

Wednesday, January 15th: High 23

Thursday, January 16: High 23

We can't expect an accurate forecast beyond 14 days. Right now we can only forecast through the 16th. The highest temp in the first 2 weeks of January is expected to be 28. Right now, we don't know what the last part of January has in store for us. However, the average high in Southwest Michigan in January is 32 degrees. So, it's very possible that we stay at or below freezing for the entire month.

Bundle up!

