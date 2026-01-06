Michigan Baker Goes Viral Again For Jahmyr Gibbs Lions Cake

Last year, everyone in Michigan and quite frankly many people around the world were astonished when a local bakery in the Detroit area unleashed a masterpiece cake to show support to the Detroit Lions. She decided to bring Amon-Ra St Brown's headstand celebration, which is arguably the best from last season to life in cake form.

Instantly, the videos and pictures of the cake went viral as thousands of people were amazed at the talent this baker possesses. As you would imagine, this has brought not only fame and popularity to the baker herself, but also to her local bakery in the Metro Detroit Area. So much so, that she couldn't help but to make another life-sized Detroit Lions cake.

Heather Tocco, the owner and master cake artist at Home Bakery in Rochester, Michigan has made another cake, but this time it has not 1 but 2 Detroit Lions players. The only thing I find crazy about this is that these cakes aren't made to be eaten but instead are used as window displays at the bakery.

Have You Seen The New Life-Sized Detroit Lions Cake?

MLive reports:

This year’s cake took a similar, but vastly more difficult approach, showcasing St. Brown suspended in mid-air over the top of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs playing out Spiderman and Superman — replicating the supreme touchdown celebration fans witnessed at Ford Field in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 season. And the attention to detail was impeccable, all the way down to motivational messages written on St. Brown’s cleats and Gibbs’ hot pink gloves.

Tocco mentioned this celebration being an iconic moment in the team's season while also being a striking image, naturally creating a challenge to recreate it. This project would take more than 400 hours and only uses 4 sheet cakes but 8 cases of Rice Krispie Treats.

This Facebook reel below shares more information on the phenomenal cake:

Viral Detroit Lions Cake At Home Bakery In Rochester Michigan Pictures showing the different stages of the life-sized cake that recreates an iconic celebration by Detroit Lions players Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St Brown. Gallery Credit: Da'Jzon Hughes