One of the things that almost every artist, but most rappers, is looking to achieve is to land a spot in one of the annual XXL Freshman lists for the best and coming artists in the game. Every year 10 artists that have recently burst onto the scene are labeled as the XXL Freshman class of the year and are sent through an array of events and emotions. This year, Michigan can stand up and celebrate as three of our born and raised artists are a part of this year's Freshman class.

Every year the Freshman are accompanied by a DJ that will produce all of the soundtracks for their time with XXL. They record cyphers, interviews, freestyles, and even take photoshoots for magazine covers and more, it's an entire experience and honor to be an XXL Freshman. This year, Michigan has SoFaygo out of Grand Rapids, Babyface Ray out of Detroit, and BabyTron who was born in Ypsilanti, but makes music in Detroit all on the list.

Get our free mobile app

SoFaygo is a rapper that was born and raised in Grand Rapids and has burst onto the scene with a hit single he had this year. Many people know SoFaygo for his song "Knock Knock" which got the attention of Cole Bennett and his lyrical lemonade videography business. Bennet and SoFaygo got together to record and produce a music video for his number one song. He saw a vast pouring of support from his hometown communities and is now ready to make waves in the mainstream business.

Babyface Ray is a rapper that was born and raised in Detroit and has been on the scene for quite some time but was never able to break into the national limelight until this year. Ray has an amazing discography but many would say that the remix of his song "Paperwork Party" that saw Jack Harlow hop on for a feature would be the song that put him on the map. He has music with other prominent artists like Moneybagg Yo, Lil Yachty, Pusha T, and Big Sean, so this is just the beginning of Babyface Ray's career.

BabyTron is the last rapper from Michigan to make the XXL list, I'm not sure what exact order they were in but he's the last one to be mentioned here. He was born and raised in Ypsilanti, Michigan but spends a lot of time in Detroit and makes a lot of music there. He is known for his song, Prince of the Mitten, which put him on the map and caught the eye of our old friend, Cole Bennett. Lyrical Lemonade teamed up with BabyTron to make a music video for one of his newer singles, Emperor of the Universe.

Not every year does Michigan get lucky enough to place one person on the XXL Freshman list, let alone multiple. This year, we had a special year and were able to land three of our artists on the list. BabyTron, Babyface Ray, and SoFaygo are all representing Michigan as they show off their talent to XXL and the rest of the world in cyphers and freestyles.