Is A New Mexican Restaurant Finally Coming to Allegan, Michigan?

Allegan has been without a Mexican restaurant since 2022.

It was truly a sad day when Burrito Boss unexpectedly closed in January 2022. While the restaurant was open about their post-Covid struggles, what's even more heartbreaking is the fact we didn't even get to say goodbye.

Growing up in Allegan, Michigan we had limited dining options. Of course we had fast food and pizza places, like Pizza Hut and locally-owned Vitale's, but there certainly wasn't much variety, is what I should say.

If you didn't wasn't pizza it was breakfast or bar food, and that was pretty much it. Thankfully, over the years Allegan has grown over the years to include several new brew pubs, a Chinese restaurant, and even hosts seasonal food truck rallies; and for a time we had a pretty great Mexi-Cali spot called Burrito Boss.

While several new establishments tried to open it its place nobody could ever truly fill the void of Burrito Boss. So, what's this we hear about a new Mexican spot coming to downtown Allegan?

I was recently visiting home when I heard the latest buzz in Allegan since the new roundabout was put in: apparently a Fennville-based Mexican spot is preparing to open a second location in the former On The Grid restaurant.

First, I was unaware the breakfast joint On The Grid had closed but secondly, can it actually be true? Is Allegan finally getting another Mexican restaurant?!

According to a post from the local Allegan County Informed Facebook group El Jaripeo from Fennville, Michigan is planning to open a second location and a quick Google search brings up an application for a liquor license by "El Jaripeo #2" to the Allegan City Council.

So, is Allegan finally getting another Mexican restaurant? All signs point to yes.

