Speaking as an Allegan resident myself, the recent closing of Burrito Boss is a tremendous loss to my town. When it comes to local eats Allegan is definitely lacking in variety, that's why Burrito Boss was such a hit when they opened in 2018. The Cali-Mex eatery was also one of the few establishments in town that delivered. My family and I will miss their $1 dollar Thursday specials!

Burrito Boss abruptly closed on January 19 of this year with only a note left on the door reading, "M-89 Bistro Coming Soon." Though we don't know how soon "soon" is, the closing of the town's one and only Mexican style restaurant (no, Taco Bell doesn't count) has certainly left a void in Allegan residents' hearts and stomachs. When it comes to satisfying those taco cravings, where do we go now?

Here Are 3 Mexican Restaurants Near Allegan to Fill the Burrito Boss Void:

Casa Real- Otsego

Located next to downtown Otsego in a former laundromat, Casa Real is only 10 miles from Allegan and is one of the closest options for authentic Mexican food. The restaurant's website says their central location is perfect for incoming guests from Allegan and Kalamazoo alike and is open 7 days a week. You'll find Taco Tuesday specials, happy hour all day everyday, and healthier portion sizes. They're also planning a new location further down M-89 towards Plainwell.

Located only 11 miles from Allegan, Malia's is a hidden gem. They are a family-owned business and are open daily starting at 11 a.m. You'll find authentic food and generous portions at Malia's and they also offer a vegan menu. Though the restaurant is small and fills up quickly, take-out is also available. I have yet to try Malia's personally, but my family has enjoyed every visit to Malia's. I look forward to trying it myself on the next Taco Tuesday!

Located in Plainwell next to the Comfort Inn, the last time I was at this establishment it was an Aubree's Pizza. When I was growing up the building at 618 W Allegan St was a Big Boy, but it now houses the 3rd location of the Battle Creek-based restaurant. This taqueria offers everything from tortas to burritos to traditional Mexican ice creams and milkshakes! Taqueria San Francisco is open every day except Sunday and features, "recipes passed down through generations of family and... fresh ingredients sourced from local farmer markets."

