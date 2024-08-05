Officials in Allegan, Michigan says construction of the city's first roundabout is on track and on time.

Construction of the roundabout has been a hot button issue among locals since the project was first announced. Here's a first look:

Forget the bike lane drama in Kalamazoo, the real entertainment has been happening in downtown Allegan. Specifically the Allegan County Informed Facebook group, but you know how those things are.

Allegan County Informed Roundabout Screenshot - Allegan County Informed, Facebook loading...

Folks are very quick to let you know which side of the roundabout debate they're on-- for or against. Seriously, you shouldn't even think the word "roundabout" in Allegan County if you know what's good for you.

It doesn't help that downtown Allegan has been faced with back-to-back summers of construction but sometimes you have to make a mess first in order to polish something up-- or something like that.

I think everyone's fears were eased when the City of Allegan recently shared an update on roundabout construction:

Allegan County Fair On track. On time. Open for the. Phase One of the M89 Improvement Project is almost complete, and will reopen the Cedar/Ely/Hubbard/Jenner/Marshall intersection before Labor Day. Phase Two will resume after the fair and wrap up in November. Expect intermittent lane closures between Trowbridge and Monroe streets during this time.

My parents live right within the thick of construction just minutes from downtown right along busy M-89 so it's been a hectic summer. They, along with fellow Allegan residents, will be relieved once the main roads are finally reopened.

Now, how well will Allegan locals fare at navigating the new roundabout? That's another separate issue. The city asks residents to watch social media for updates on a "walkabout" open house in the near future.

Allegan Roundabout Construction Allegan Roundabout - Credit: Above Allegan via YouTube loading...

Drone and aerial photographer Above Allegan has been gracious enough to keep us all updated on the roundabout's progression since construction began. Check out their drone footage below:

