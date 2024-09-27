First a roundabout, now this!

Things are really starting to pop off in little ol' Allegan. As an Allegan native myself it's heartening to see my hometown taking so many progressive steps forward instead of choosing to remain in the past.

There have been some major changes to downtown Allegan through the years-- last year's revamp of downtown streets and utilities, construction of the city's first roundabout at the busy M-89/M-40 intersection, as well as continual improvements to the riverwalk, gazebo, and splash pad.

I mean, the Allegan Riverfront Park has free wi-fi, it doesn't get much more modern than that-- until now.

As we continue to see a rise in production of Electric Vehicles (EV) across the globe and here in the Motor City, more and more communities are making charging ports available to the public.

Think about how many countless gas stations there are across the country; one on every corner! EV's have a long way to go before they're as popular as petrol. But don't you worry about the fate of big oil! One of the largest gas station chains in the world is already starting to convert some gas stations into EV charging stations.

For now, EV drivers can continue to charge their vehicles at home, should they have the capabilities and hardware, or there are various apps that can tell you where to find publicly available chargers.

According to the City of Allegan,

Allegan's first electric vehicle charging station is installed and available for use in the Cutler Street parking lot...This pay-to-use charging station is a part of the RED E Charging Network. Over the next few weeks, this location will be populated on various electric vehicle charging station maps. Learn more at: www.redecharge.com

