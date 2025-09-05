Get in touch with your witchy side this season!

As the seasons shift and the air grows crisp, autumn marks a time of transition-- both in nature and within ourselves. The autumn equinox, or Mabon, is a time of reflection, renewal, and ritual.

Get our free mobile app

While I’m admittedly drawn to these shiny rocks and gems for their beauty, they’re also believed to hold immense magical and mystical powers. Believe it-- or not!

Throughout centuries, this time of year is steeped in traditions meant to honor the changing energies around us. Whether it’s lighting candles, pulling tarot cards, or stocking up on protective crystals, the spooky season invites us to invoke the spirit within us and to lean into the mystical.

Read More: 13 Things to Do When Visiting Hell, Michigan

Read More: 13 Things to Do When Visiting Hell, Michigan

For those looking to embrace the magic, West Michigan is home to many metaphysical shops that offer tools and guidance, as well as a inclusive community for all who are willing to learn.

West Michigan’s Best Metaphysical Shops for Crystals & Charms Find crystals, tarot, and more at these metaphysical stores located across West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Supermoons & Meteors: Stellar Shows Lighting Up Michigan Skies in 2025 Watch the night sky light up over Michigan with these can't miss astronomical events. Be sure to look up! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon