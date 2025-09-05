Crystals, Tarot &#038; More: 7 Metaphysical Shops in West Michigan

Crystals, Tarot & More: 7 Metaphysical Shops in West Michigan

Lauren G/TSM/Canva

Get in touch with your witchy side this season!

As the seasons shift and the air grows crisp, autumn marks a time of transition-- both in nature and within ourselves. The autumn equinox, or Mabon, is a time of reflection, renewal, and ritual.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

While I’m admittedly drawn to these shiny rocks and gems for their beauty, they’re also believed to hold immense magical and mystical powers. Believe it-- or not!

Throughout centuries, this time of year is steeped in traditions meant to honor the changing energies around us. Whether it’s lighting candles, pulling tarot cards, or stocking up on protective crystals, the spooky season invites us to invoke the spirit within us and to lean into the mystical.

For those looking to embrace the magic, West Michigan is home to many metaphysical shops that offer tools and guidance, as well as a inclusive community for all who are willing to learn.

West Michigan’s Best Metaphysical Shops for Crystals & Charms

Find crystals, tarot, and more at these metaphysical stores located across West Michigan.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Supermoons & Meteors: Stellar Shows Lighting Up Michigan Skies in 2025

Watch the night sky light up over Michigan with these can't miss astronomical events. Be sure to look up!

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Hauntings, Folklore, and Urban Legends Surrounding Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Michigan's Upper Peninsula is beautiful, and it also has its fair share of folklore and superstitions.

Gallery Credit: Wendy Reed

Filed Under: Detroit, galesburg, grand rapids, halloween, Hartford, Kalamazoo, portage
Categories: Articles, Lists

More From WKFR