Eggs are a staple in many Michigan homes as they're a nutritious meal choice any time of day. However, residents are being warned that nearly 6 million eggs sold at major retail stores have been recalled and could cause a deadly infection.

Massive Egg Recall Hits Major Grocery Stores In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), 522,915 dozen eggs produced by Black Sheep Egg Company, LLC, were recalled due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The recall has been labeled as "Class I," meaning that there’s a "reasonable probability" that consuming the eggs "will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." Salmonella symptoms include stomach cramps, watery diarrhea, headache, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite. Consumers are warned to check for the following products.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

The products include Black Sheep Egg Company brand 12- and 18-count cartons of Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs with Best By dates of 8/22/2025 through 10/31/2025. Dates will be listed on the egg carton label.

The recalled product includes UPCs: 860010568507 and 860010568538 on the following products sold at wholesale locations in Michigan, and includes:

Free Range Grade A Large Brown Eggs

Free Range Grade A Large Brown Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Large Brown Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Medium Brown Egg

Free Range Grade AA Large White Eggs

Free Range Grade AA Medium White Eggs

Residents are urged to throw the products away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

LOOK: 50 Famous brands that no longer exist Stacker compiled a list of more than four dozen famous consumer brands that no longer exist, consulting sites such as TheStreet, Good Housekeeping, and Eat This, Not That!, along with numerous throwback sites dedicated to consumer brands. Gallery Credit: Liz Barrett Foster