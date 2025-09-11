Michigan offers the perfect landscape to experience the change of seasons, and one of the best places to enjoy the shift from summer to autumn is a town that is named one of the top spots in America to create a memorable fall experience.

Michigan Town Named Best Place To Experience Fall In America

Michigan is a fall bucket list destination for seasonal activities like apple picking, pumpkin patches, scenic drives, and harvest festivals. And Travel + Leisure named one Michigan town in America as the perfect spot for a peaceful fall escape.

Travel + Leisure named Mackinac Island the perfect backdrop for leaf peeping and unforgettable fall adventures. The scenic views start as you board your ferry of choice to travel to the shores of the island. Once you reach the island, the choice is yours on how you want to experience the fall color all around. However, Travel + Leisure says there's one spot you won't want to miss.

If you really want to lean into the slow pace of Mackinac Island, spend the day lounging and picnicking in the island’s Marquette Park, which is surrounded by trees and offers great views of the water. You can pick up food from the oldest grocery store in the U.S., Doud’s Market, and enjoy your provisions under the park’s colorful foliage.

And the option that’s the most unique to Mackinac is to enjoy the foliage from a horse-drawn carriage.

Early to mid-October is the perfect time to visit Mackinac Island and catch the peak colors before most businesses close for the season at the end of October.

