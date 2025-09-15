Many Michigan residents keep a box of their favorite mac and cheese brand on hand to serve as a side dish or enjoy as a meal. However, Michigan residents are warned to check the label on their mac and cheese as several major retailers have issued a recall over a potentially severe health threat.

Retailers In Michigan Recall Mac And Cheese Over Health Threat

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there’s an active recall on boxed macaroni and cheese products sold at Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more grocery stores in Michigan and nationwide. Individuals with a dairy or nut allergy may be at risk of an allergic reaction, such as anaphylaxis, after consuming the recalled macaroni and cheese.

The macaroni and cheese impacted by this recall are two Goodles products: the plant-based white Cheddar variety with spirals and the truffle-flavored variety with shells. These products are being recalled as the plant-based white cheddar mac and cheese may contain undeclared milk, and the truffle-flavored cheddar mac and cheese may contain cashews. The following products are included:

The lot codes for the Vegan Is Believin’ product, which comes in a 5.25-oz. box, include 09725N, 09825N, and 09925N. The best buy dates on the boxes are July 7-11, 2026, with a UPC of 850031990074.

Here Comes Truffle, sold in a 6-oz. box, has a lot code of 10125N, 10425N, and 10525N. The best buy dates are July 11, July 14, and July 15, 2026, with a UPC of 850031990159.

The UPC and lot codes are located on the outside of the product. If you have one of the matching Goodles products on hand, dispose of it or return it to your place of purchase for a refund.

